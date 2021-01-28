Colorado Center on Law and Policy
Denver, CO
News: Allison Neswood, Esq. of the Colorado Center on Law and Policy was recognized as Families USA’s 2021 Coverage Health Advocate of the Year. The award took place during the organization’s annual Health Action Conference. Families USA touted Allison’s “exemplary efforts championing innovative routes to better health and health coverage, particularly for Coloradans facing inequities in our system.”
In addition, CCLP has taken on a new grants manager. In the role, Angelita Trujillo, a Denver native, will help CCLP’s "goal of expanding the organization’s reach to improve the lives of Coloradans facing poverty."
About the group: CCLP works to provide access to legal assistance as well as "access to health care, family economic security, job training and other critical family needs and supports."
Websites: https://cclponline.org/
