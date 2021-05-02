Bloomquist is the managing director of the Corporate Client Banking and Specialized Industries Group within J.P. Morgan’s Commercial Bank, working with public and private companies with $500 million in revenue or in the intermountain region.
Egger is president of the Colorado region for iHeartMedia, operating 26 radio stations in four markets in the state, including 850 KOA, 630 KHOW, 97.3 KBCO, 103.5 The Fox and 93.3 KTCL.
She also oversees the Denver Broncos and the Colorado Rockies radio networks. She has been on the board of the Colorado Broadcasters Association, serving currently as its secretary treasurer. She also has chaired the American Heart Association of Southern Colorado.
Schunk is president and CEO of Volunteers of America Colorado and from 2011 to 2018, he was chief financial officer of the Denver Rescue Mission after decades in senior management for large companies such as IHS Markit, Intelligent Electronics, Verio/NTT, GE Technology Services and StorageTek.
He is a past president of the Denver Business Association and the Downtown Toastmasters.
Wright is the board chairman and CEO of Liberty Oilfield Services, as well as being the founder and executive chairman of Liberty Resources, a Bakken Formation-focused E&P company and Liberty Midstream Solutions. He serves on the Board of Directors for Liberty Resources, Urban Solutions Group, US Ceramics and the Denver branch of the Federal Reserve Bank.
He is the former of chairman of Stroud Energy, an early shale gas producer, prior to its sale to Range Resources in 2006. Wright serves on the board of numerous nonprofits.
About COBRT: The roundtable is a public policy organization comprised of executives from some of the state’s largest employers working to strengthen Colorado’s economic vitality. COBRT engages with elected leaders, business and nonprofit leaders, and other strategic allies to improve the business climate in our state by unapologetically amplifying the voice of business in all four corners of Colorado.
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
