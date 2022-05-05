JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT, DENVER METRO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
News: An audience of some 800 members gathered at the Hyatt Regency at the Colorado Convention Center on May 3 for the 32nd induction of laureates to the Colorado Business Hall of Fame.
The black-tie event was presented for the 19th year by UMB Bank and hosted by Junior Achievement Rocky Mountain and the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. Brian Sanders, morning news anchor for Denver7, was master of ceremonies.
The 2022 laureates are:
- Robert Albin, co-founder of American Salesmasters Ltd., a sales and management training firm that conducts sales rallies annually in major cities throughout the U.S. and 18 countries. Albin, who has served on over 30 boards of directors, chaired the Mayor’s Committee for Design of Denver International Airport, was president of First Data Payment Services and chief operating officer of Western Union North America.
- Tim Gill started Quark, Inc., which revolutionized the publishing industry with innovative and affordable page-layout software, with a $2,000 loan from his parents. In 1999 he sold his 50 percent stake in the company for $500 million, setting aside $300 million to donate to causes that advance rights and inclusion for gay and transgender individuals. In 2015, he co-founded Josh.ai, a voice-controlled home automation system that uses its own AI technology platform.
- Robert Newman, co-founder of J.D. Edwards & Co., which in the 1990s was the fourth-largest application software company in the world, with approximately $1 billion in annual revenues. When the company went public in 1997, he left to pursue interests that include owning and managing Greenwood Gulch Ventures, a venture capital company investing primarily in technology startups. With his wife, Judi, Newman continues to be a major donor to arts and education institutions in Denver.
- Nancy and Curt Richardson, founders of OtterBox, Blue Ocean Enterprises, the OtterCares Foundation and The Richardson Foundation. Curt Richardson’s entrepreneurial journey began when he started Curt’s Lawn Service as a 7-year-old; he was 21 when he started Genie Plastic Tooling. He created the prototype for OtterBox, a waterproof case for cell phones and other hand-held devices, in his garage in the early 1990s.
- Donald Sturm, whose career path includes stints as a trial attorney for the Internal Revenue Service, tax counsel and chief financial officer for Peter Kiewit Sons and, with his family, owner of ANB Bank. He also was a member of the group that brought Continental Airlines out of bankruptcy. The airline was restructured and is now part of United Airlines. His Sturm Family Foundation supports affordable housing, the University of Denver, Mayo Clinic and National Jewish Health, among other causes.
- Clara Brown. A slave who was freed when she was 56 years old, Brown, was known as the Angel of the Rockies for her work with the settlement of newly freed slaves during the time of Colorado’s Gold Rush. She also was an entrepreneur, using proceeds from a laundry she started in Central City to buy properties and mines in nearby towns. She died in 1885.
About the organizations: Junior Achievement Rocky Mountain is part of the world’s largest nonprofit that inspires and prepares young people to succeed in a global economy. The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1867 to bring the railroad through Denver, and since then has worked toward the goal of putting as many Coloradans to work as possible.
