CLEO PARKER ROBINSON DANCE
Denver
News: Thirteen civic leaders will show their best moves on the dance floor on Aug. 13 when Cleo Parker Robinson Dance hosts its signature fundraiser, Dancing with the Denver Stars.
This year’s theme is A Night of Wonder and it will be carried out through dance, décor and more at this dinner extravaganza held at the Denver Hilton City Center.
Tickets are $250 for those attending in person and $25 per household for those choosing to watch the virtual presentation. To purchase, call 303-594-3456.
Proceeds go to the Arts in Education programming at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance.
This year’s dancers are:
- Kenneth Crowley Sr., chief executive officer at The Crowley Foundation
- Rosalind “Bee” Harris, owner-publisher of the Denver Urban Spectrum
- Dave Espinosa, project executive with Mortenson
- Andrea Kalivas Fulton, deputy director/chief strategy officer at the Denver Art Museum
- Zelda DeBoyes, retired court administrator
- Liz Gardner, an area manager with Xcel
- Debbie Herrera, director of human resources for the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority
- Georg Hill, director of scheduling and advance officer for Denver Mayor Michael Hancock
- Tori Mason, a reporter at CBS4
- Miles Malone, president of RMES Communications, Inc.
- Cedric Pride, CEO of Cedric Pride Entertainment
- Megan Scremin, CEO of Special Olympics Colorado
- Romita Wadwa, head of legal operations for Empower
About the organization: The nonprofit Cleo Parker Robinson Dance uses the universal language of dance to honor the African Diaspora, explore the human condition, champion social justice, unite people of all ages and races and ultimately celebrate the complexity of life through movement.
Website: cleoparkerdance.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.