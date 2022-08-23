WE DON’T WASTE
Denver
News: Good food and inspired libations aren’t the only treat in store for those attending the 11th Fill A Plate For Hunger, the signature fundraiser for We Don’t Waste.
Guests at the Sept. 8 event held at Reelworks Denver also will hear founder Arlan Preblud share details of the organization’s success since its start in 2009 and offer a glimpse into We Don’t Waste’s plans for the future of food recovery.
A cocktail hour with live entertainment and silent auction bidding begins at 5 p.m., followed by dinner, a live auction and the program. CoBank is the presenting sponsor.
Restaurateur Troy Guard is designing the evening’s menu that will be prepared by chefs from A5 Steakhouse, Officer’s Club, The Bindery, Urban Farmer, Guard & Grace, Ace Eat Serve and The Fifth String. Beverages will be furnished by Woody Creek Distillery, Blanchard Family Wines and Great Divide Brewing Co.
Tickets start at $200 and can be purchased by visiting FillAPlate.org
About the organization: The nonprofit We Don’t Waste works to reduce hunger and food waste by recovering unused food from the food industry and delivering it to nonprofit partners such as food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools, daycare centers and mobile markets.
Website: wedontwaste.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed
