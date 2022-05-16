News: Along with raising money, the May 13 Celebrating Science gala hosted by Colorado chapter of the Achievement Rewards for College Scientists Foundation sought to pay tribute to Earl Wright and Dr. Angel Abbud-Madrid.
Wright is the co-founder and chairman of the board for AMG National Trust, a wealth management company managing assets of $7.3 billion. He has supported the chapter for 30-plus years, having been introduced to it by his late wife, Nancy, who had held leadership positions in the all-volunteer nonprofit on both a local and national level. He has committed to sponsoring two scholarships per year in perpetuity.
Abbud-Madrid is director of the Center for Space Resources and the space resources graduate program at Colorado School of Mines and holds degrees from Instituto Technologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Mexico, Princeton University and the University of Colorado Boulder. He was principal investigator for the Fine Water Mist Portable Fire Extinguisher for Spacecraft, a NASA-funded project to develop a water-mist/nitrogen handheld extinguisher for spacecraft fire suppression, and has had several of his projects carried on space shuttle missions. In addition to directing the Center for Space Resources at Mines, he leads a program focused on human and robotic exploration of space and space resources.
“Our success tonight means their success tomorrow,” said chapter president Sue Zoby as she announced that the chapter will be awarding $345,000 in scholarships to 46 students at Colorado State University, Colorado School of Mines and four University of Colorado campuses: Boulder, Denver, Colorado Springs and the Anschutz Medical Campus. That’s $7,500 for each student.
The gala, chaired by Sonnie Talley, was held at Denver Museum of Nature & Science. During cocktail hour, guests could visit with several of the 2021-22 scholars who had set up exhibits that illustrated their studies.
Sean Hansen, for example, is exploring non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation in mice and its relation to treating multiple sclerosis. After graduating from CU Denver with a double major in biochemistry and bioengineering, he is working toward a master of science degree in neuro- and bioengineering.
About the organization: Colorado chapter of the ARCS Foundation was chartered in 1976, joining what is now a national network of 15 chapters whose members provide scholarships to academically outstanding U.S. citizens working toward degrees in science, engineering and medical research. Nationally, the ARCS Foundation has given more than $120 million in scholarships; the Colorado chapter has awarded some $5.5 million. In 2021, ARCS Colorado was named the Outstanding Service Organization in Colorado by Colorado chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
