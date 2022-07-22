HISTORIC DENVER
Denver
News: The state of Colorado will turn 146 years old on Aug. 1 and to mark the occasion, Historic Denver is hosting a free, interactive scavenger hunt.
The hunt will connect the Molly Brown House Museum, the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion and the state Capitol building through a series of clues that are accessible via cell phone.
The clues, say organizers, “will reveal information about Colorado’s fascinating history, neighborhoods and historic inhabitants.”
To register, visit https://bit.ly/3aWo5pZ and receive an email with a link to begin the hunt at the time of your choosing on Aug. 1.
The Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., will be open for all to explore from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission to the lower-level exhibit space is free; paid guided and self-guided tours also are available by reservation.
The Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion, 400 E. 8th Ave., will be open for free tours from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 100 visitors will receive a raffle ticket to win a foursome of golf at Colorado National Golf Course, Denver Broncos tickets and more.
The Colorado State Capitol Building, 200 E. Colfax Ave., will be open for free tours from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be baked goods to sample, a book signing with local authors and themed presentation.
About the organization: Begun as the Molly Brown House Museum in late 1970, Historic Denver has expanded into a citywide historic preservation movement. Through advocacy, restoration work and partnerships, Historic Denver has secured a future for beloved Denver places and spaces, ranging from the Paramount Theater to Union Station, the Dr. Justina Ford House to the 9th Street Historic Park, the Baker neighborhood to the Lower Downtown Historic District. Today, 50 years into its work, Historic Denver engages the community through the Molly Brown House Museum, connecting visitors and students with themes from women’s suffrage to voting rights, and supports actions that honor our city’s cultural history. Current community efforts include bringing forward the story of Denver’s Chicano/a Movement in La Alma Lincoln Park, nominating sites for local landmark status, helping to shape the future of the Loretto Heights Campus and the National Western Center, finding preservation solutions for buildings in jeopardy, and creating an inventory of significant buildings and neighborhoods across the city through the Discover Denver project.
Website: historicdenver.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.