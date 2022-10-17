LATINO COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF COLORADO
Denver
News: Five hundred people arrived at Denver Art Museum the evening of Oct. 13 ready to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Latino Community Foundation and presentation of the Philanthropist of the Year Award to Cecilia “Cec” Sanchez de Ortiz.
What they hadn’t known in advance was that the foundation’s president and chief executive officer, Carlos Martinez, was going to announce the launch of a $20 million endowment campaign that would “Take the road we’ve built and turn it into a Latino Superhighway of philanthropy in Colorado.”
The three-year One Community, One Legacy campaign, he said, “Will allow us to amplify our voices, our culture, our heritage and our traditions. It’s not going to be a toll road; it will be a superhighway for all.”
Martinez interrupted the tumultuous applause to add another bit of good news: That a little over $13 million has already been committed, thanks to gifts that include $5 million from the Colorado Health Foundation, $2.7 million from the S. Clement Trust and $1 million from the Jay and Rose Phillips Family Foundation of Colorado.
“The goal of One Community, One Legacy is to ensure that the work we do today will be supported into perpetuity so we can deliver on our mission for generations to come,” Martinez said. “This is a transformational step in our journey.”
The fund will enable the LCFC to further engage in philanthropic advocacy and leadership development through coalition work and partner with government, charities and corporate entities to build investment alliances.
“We need to rethink the investment models that drive systemic change,” Martinez said. “It shouldn’t be about simply offering grants and walking away.
Real and meaningful change comes by uplifting, encouraging and working in partnership with leaders and the organizations on the ground on how to achieve the solutions they know are right for their communities.”
For five decades, Ortiz, the Philanthropist of the Year, “Has rolled up her sleeves and changed the face of philanthropy,” said Elsa Holguin, a member of the LCFC board and a longtime friend of Ortiz. “She is one of the most influential women in Colorado and is tough as nails when it comes to getting things done.”
In accepting the award, Ortiz noted that her passion for community empowerment and economic development stems from a childhood shaped by watching her mother help Mexican immigrant families integrate and settle into the small farming community in rural Colorado where she grew up.
“What I took away from those experiences was a simple message of courage and belief in working for what’s fair for all.”
Guests at the celebration included:
- Elaine Torres, chair of the LCFC board
- Aaron Abeyta, former mayor of Antonito
- Gloria Schoch, senior director of global impact at VF Corporation
- Perla Gheiler, director of Denver’s Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships
- Dawn DiPrince, executive director of History Colorado
- Kayla Garcia, president/CEO of Girls Inc. of Metro Denver
- Rusty Gonzales, president/CEO of St. Andrews Construction Services and a founder of the LCFC
- Rick Garcia, executive director of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs
About the organization: The Latino Community Foundation of Colorado, founded in 2007, is a state-based philanthropic foundation led by and for Latinos. It pursues civic, economic and cultural opportunities that drive a more authentic narrative about Latinos in Colorado and cements a healthy and vibrant future where all Latino Coloradans will prosper. To date, the LCFC has invested more than $13 million and leveraged almost $50 million in Colorado’s Latino communities.
Website: latinocfc.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
