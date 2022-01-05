DENVER METRO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
News: The annual Boots ‘n Business Luncheon, hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and the National Western Stock Show, returns as an in-person event on Friday when hundreds of business leaders and politicians from throughout the area gather at the National Western Events Center.
Festivities begin with a networking reception at 10:30 a.m. A chuckwagon lunch and entertainment follows.
A Denver tradition since 1994, the Boots ‘n Business Luncheon is a dress-Western event that is a fundraising prelude to the National Western Stock Show. The Stock Show runs from Jan. 8-23.
“This ain’t our first rodeo, but if it’s yours, this annual event is the perfect showcase of our Western heritage and culture, business community and, of course, the Stock Show,” said J.J. Ament, the chamber’s president and chief executive officer.
US Bank is the $175-a-ticket event’s presenting sponsor. Hensel Phelps is the entertainment sponsor. Coors Banquet is the Innovations in Agriculture sponsor. Sherman & Howard is the networking reception sponsor and Justin Chan is the photography sponsor.
While the luncheon is officially sold out, a wait list has been formed. To be placed on it, email Ashley.fischietto@denverchamber.org
About the organization: The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce had its start in 1867, when a group of civic leaders sought to bring the railroad to Denver. Since then, “Everything we do at the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce is about one thing: putting more Coloradans to work.”
