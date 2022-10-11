JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT-ROCKY MOUNTAIN, DENVER METRO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
Denver
News: Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain and the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce today revealed the names of the six laureates who will be inducted into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame at a dinner to be held on Feb. 6.
They are:
- Mary Pat Link, who founded Interlink Group, a company later acquired by Dell Computers
- Jay Anthony Preblud, founder of five highly successful startup energy companies
- Steve Schuck, founder of what is now the Schuck Chapman Companies, which has created and developed thousands of residential sites and commercial properties in Colorado, Oregon and Arizona
- Mark Smith, a founding principal and managing partner of Slifer Smith & Frampton and founding principal of East West Partners and the Union Station Neighborhood Co.
- The late Bill Berger, who helped make Denver one of the largest mutual fund centers outside of New York and Boston
- The late Frederick Ross, who founded Frederick Ross & Co. In 1888, a commercial real estate firm that has built much of Denver’s skyline
Tickets for the event presented by UMB Bank and held at the Hyatt Regency Denver Colorado Convention Center start at $500 each. They may be purchased by visiting the Junior Achievement website.
The dinner is a benefit for both Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain and the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.
About the organization: Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain prepares young people to thrive in the 21st Century workplace and the global economy. The Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to putting more Coloradans to work.
Websites: jacolorado.org, denverchamber.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.