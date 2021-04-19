Boulder County volunteers
Boulder, CO
News: Celebrating National Volunteer Week, Boulder County commissioners recognized seven volunteers who made noteworthy contributions during the pandemic and awarded each of their respective programs $900. The volunteers were nominated by volunteer managers countywide and were chosen through a selection committee. The following volunteers were announced in a press release:
- Maria ‘Betsy’ Ames: Community Services Department – Area Agency on Aging
Betsy is a volunteer with AAA’s Lyons Senior Lunch Program. She prepares hot and nutritious meals for delivery to the Lyons Senior Center, where she distributes them to program participants. When COVID-19 restrictions required her to do meal distributions outdoors, she didn’t skip a beat – continuing to deliver her warm greetings and warm meals to participants outside.
- Arly Kamholtz: Community Services Department - Community Justice Services
Arly is a mentor with CJS’s Youth Mentoring Program. He has been working with his mentee for over four years. During the pandemic, he stayed in contact with his mentee by phone and video, providing support, stability, and friendship. As soon as they were able, they resumed outdoor in-person, distanced, get-togethers. Arly’s mentee says that Arly is always able to cheer him up and make him smile, even during the challenges and isolation of the pandemic.
- Laura Roberts: District Attorney’s Office – Center for Prevention and Restorative Justice
Laura is a Restorative Justice Facilitator who co-facilitates conferences between offenders and victims in the DA’s Restorative Diversion Program. She creates a space where victims can experience accountability and repair from the person who caused them harm, and offenders can understand the impact of their actions and work toward making things right. When COVID-19 required operations to go online, Laura ensured seamless continuity. She met new facilitation, confidentiality, access, and documentation requirements, and made sure that clients continued to receive the respect, support, and connection they needed to feel comfortable during video conferences.
- Erin Angel: Housing & Human Services Department – Casa de la Esperanza
Casa de la Esperanza is a 32-unit residential community for agricultural workers. Its programs focus on providing opportunities for youth of color who are low income and whose parents work in agriculture. As a volunteer with the Explore Outside Program, Erin educates youth about the outdoors and environmental stewardship through various outdoor group activities and projects. When the program was required to close its doors during the summer of 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, Erin found a way to keep the program alive. She created a virtual program that allowed students to join online and explore the outdoors near their homes and surrounding areas.
- Ruth Dombrowski: Housing & Human Services Department – Kestrel Community Gardens
Ruth is a volunteer with the children’s garden at Kestrel Housing, a Boulder County affordable housing community located in Louisville, CO. While the restrictions of COVID-19 have prevented Ruth from bringing many of her ideas and projects to life, she has continued to maintain the garden and create a sense of community and support for Kestrel residents. When she’s not working hard in the garden, Ruth can be found painting rocks to place around the community to spread cheer or distributing handmade cards to residents who are struggling.
- Liz Kellogg: Parks & Open Space Department – Plant Ecology Monitoring Program
Liz has contributed over 1,590 volunteer service hours to Boulder County programs since 2012. 1,200 of those have been in service to POS’s plant ecology monitoring programs. Liz is an extremely detail-oriented, patient, and methodical scientist who is committed to sound science and data collection – skills well-suited to seed collection, processing, weeding, and monitoring. The restrictions of COVID have not deterred her. In the last year, Liz has contributed 40 service hours to the Peck Native Seed Garden, and she is signed up to participate in 24 plant ecology episodic events. Additionally, Liz has made over 500 beautiful, masterfully crafted masks for donation countywide and at POS episodic volunteer events. Liz has also been named “POS Volunteer of the Year” – a well-deserved honor.
- Anne Janicki: Parks & Open Space Department, Extension - Boulder County 4-H Dog Program
Anne volunteers with the 4-H Dog Program providing positive youth development and dog training leadership. During the pandemic, Anne quickly adapted programming to virtual platforms and small group meetings. She found a way to safely move programming to Instagram and social media, keeping participants engaged and connected. Participants reported having great fun sharing videos of their dogs online for a 4-H Dog Fun Show. Anne has continued to strengthen the program by recruiting other volunteers and teen leaders, spearheading an online fundraising auction, and creating countless manuals and training references on dog health, safety, and training.
About the organizations:
- Area Agency on Aging delivers, funds and advocates for services that promote well-being, independence, and dignity for older adults, people with disabilities, family caregivers, and veterans in Boulder County.
Website: www.bouldercounty.org/departments/community-services/area-agency-aging/
- Boulder County Community Justice Services provides humane and constructive community-based interventions, education, alternatives to incarceration, and reparation to the community for criminal behavior.
Website: www.bouldercounty.org/departments/community-services/community-justice-services/
- The Center for Prevention and Restorative Justice delivers a high-quality diversion model that emphasizes accountability and prevention, applies restorative justice practices and principles, matches services to needs, and effectively achieves community safety by decreasing risk of recidivism.
Website: www.bouldercounty.org/district-attorney/center-for-prevention-and-restorative-justice/
- Casa de la Esperanza is a 32-unit residential community dedicated to helping agricultural workers and providing educational and recreational services to Casa residents, including an onsite “after-school” program and academic center.
Website: www.bouldercounty.org/families/housing/casa-de-la-esperanza/
- Kestrel Housing is a Boulder County affordable housing community located in Louisville, CO.
Website: www.bouldercounty.org/families/housing/developments/kestrel/
- Boulder County's Parks and Open Space Department aims to conserve natural, cultural, and agricultural resources and provide public uses that reflect sound resource management and community values.
Website: www.bouldercounty.org/departments/parks-and-open-space/
- 4-H is the nation’s largest youth development organization, with a focus on hands-on learning with the active community involvement of parents, volunteer leaders, and other adults who organize and conduct educational experiences in community and family settings which stimulate lifelong learning of values and skills.
Website: boulder.extension.colostate.edu/4h/
