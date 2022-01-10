DENVER METRO CHAMBER, NATIONAL WESTERN STOCK SHOW
News: Masks were mandatory at the 28th Boots ‘n Business Luncheon, and while the face coverings did their part to minimize exposure to COVID-19 at the National Western Events Center, they could not disguise the exuberant spirit that filled the arena.
Inside, 800 guests enjoyed a chuckwagon lunch, Wild West-themed entertainment and the announcement that the Denver Metro Chamber had made a $250,000 gift to the National Western Stock Show’s Honoring the Legacy Campaign.
“The Stock Show is back, and back in full force,” exclaimed Gov. Jared Polis as he watched J.J. Ament, the chamber’s president and chief executive officer, unveil a replica of a commemorative plaque that will be placed on the National Western Center grounds.
The event, Polis added, “is the centerpiece for our agricultural community, which puts food on the table in Colorado and around the world.”
COVID concerns had caused the 2021 Stock Show to be put on hiatus. The 2022 edition opened Jan. 8 and runs through Jan. 23.
Joining Polis and Ament on the stage were Paul Andrews, the Stock Show’s president and chief executive officer; Honoring the Legacy campaign chairman Pete Coors; Doug Jones, chair of the Stock Show Board; Mark Spiecker, chairman of the chamber board; and Andy Aye, Colorado market president for U.S. Bank, the luncheon’s presenting sponsor.
Ament and Andrews also discussed the importance of Colorado’s agriculture industry. They noted that it generates more than $40 billion in economic output annually, with local companies exporting their products to over 100 countries. They cited how Colorado’s 3,200 food and agriculture companies employ nearly 48,000 statewide.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, who is recovering from COVID, welcomed attendees via video.
The pre-lunch entertainment featured the Westernaires Freedom Riders, a parade of longhorn steers, trick roper Ketch Weaver and equestrian Nicolas Diaz with one of his miniature ponies.
Politicians who were among the guests included former Gov. Bill Ritter; state Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver; House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland; state Reps. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster, Alex Valdez, D-Denver, and Donald Valdez, D-La Jara; Adams County Commissioners Lynn Baca, Eva Henry and Steve O’Dorisio; Douglas County Commissioners George Teal and Lora Thomas; Denver City Councilman Chris Hinds; and Lakewood Mayor Adam Paul.
Others sitting down to a lunch of beef tenderloin, mac ‘n cheese and grilled Brussels sprouts were autism and animal behavior speaker and author Temple Grandin; Simone Ross, chief executive officer of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce; former Denver City Councilmen Albus Brooks and Charlie Brown; Barry Hirschfeld; Tim Jackson, president of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association; Jack Finlaw, president and chief executive officer of the University of Colorado Foundation; David Coors, vice president of Next Generation Beverages for Molson Coors; Andrea Fulton, deputy director of the Denver Art Museum; and public policy strategists Josh Hanfling and Deana Perlmutter.
About the organizations: For almost 154 years, the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce has been a leading voice for Colorado’s business community, advocating for both small and large businesses statewide.
The National Western Stock Show is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that celebrates agricultural producers and consumers and awards scholarships to those studying agricultural science, business and rural medicine at colleges in Colorado and Wyoming.
Websites: denverchamber.org and nationalwestern.com
