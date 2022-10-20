DENVER PUBLIC LIBRARY FRIENDS FOUNDATION
Denver
News: As leaders of the Denver Public Library Friends Foundation continue to revel in the success of the 25th Booklovers Ball, comes word that the 500 guests helped raise $400,000, money that will be used to augment the library’s far-reaching efforts to engage Denverites of all ages to benefit from the joy of reading.
The ball is the Friends Foundation’s signature fundraiser and over the course of the last six years alone has raised approximately $2 million to support the Denver Public Library system.
Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb and his wife, Wilma, were the honorary chairmen for the Oct. 8 event held at the Denver Art Museum. GH Phipps was the presenting sponsor and Simone Ross, chief executive officer of the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce, was the emcee.
“Twenty-five years is a long time,” exclaimed Denver City Librarian Michelle Jeske. “I’ve been here for 21 of those 25 years, so I’ve seen a lot and experienced many wonderful moments, including welcoming many new staff, honoring and celebrating hundreds of years of staff service, opening new libraries, renovating others, launching new services and meeting thousands of happy library customers.”
The Booklovers Ball took place as Denver voters consider Initiative 21, which would increase funding for the library system.
“This Denver ballot initiative would create a dedicated revenue source for the library through a modest property tax increase,” said Jeff Riley, executive director of the Friends Foundation. “With that additional funding, the library could increase pay for staff, extend library hours, add to and diversify collections and
expand access to technology and programs for children, older adults, immigrants, refugees and job seekers.”
Politicians in attendance were:
- State Rep. Leslie Herod
- Denver City Council members Amanda Sawyer, Chris Hinds and Debbie Ortega
- Former Speaker of the House Mark Ferrandino, who now serves on the Friends Foundation board of trustees
About the organization: The Denver Public Library Friends Foundation enriches the community through philanthropy, advocacy and outreach to enhance Denver Public Library’s programs and services. It provides critical support for the DPL’s free literacy programs, lifelong learning, workforce development and equitable access to resources for millions of adults and young people.
Website: dplfriends.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.