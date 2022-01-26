MIZEL INSTITUTE
Denver
News: Blair Richardson, co-founder and chief executive officer of Denver-based Bow River Capital, is the recipient of the Mizel Institute’s 2022 Community Enrichment Award. He will accept the honor at a dinner to be held on May 25.
Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock praised his selection.
“Blair has devoted his life to ensuring that children across the state have access to life-changing health care and education,” Polis said. “His leadership, vision and compassion make him truly deserving of the award.”
Hancock, who received the award in 2016, added: “To know Blair is to know someone who puts others before himself, improves the lives of countless individuals and always answers the call, no matter the need.”
Prior to founding Bow River Capital, Richardson was a senior executive for Morgan Stanley, serving as president of Morgan Stanley Japan, vice chair of Morgan Stanley Asia and managing director of equity and fixed income in New York City.
In Denver, Richardson and his wife, Kristin, support numerous charitable causes, including National Jewish Health, the Denver Public Schools Foundation, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado UpLift and ACE Scholarships.
Further information about the dinner’s location and how to purchase tickets can be obtained by emailing details@mizelinstitute.org
In addition to Hancock, others who’ve received this prestigious award include former Gov. Roy Romer, John Elway, then-Mayor John Hickenlooper, Anna and John J. Sie, Pete Coors and Sharon Magness Blake.
About the organization: Founded some 35 years ago by developer/philanthropist Larry Mizel, the Mizel Institute is a nationally recognized nonprofit that promotes social justice through unique programming, cultural exhibits and events with the goal of creating a world that is safer and more inclusive. It is the parent organization for the Mizel Museum and The CELL (the Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab).
Website: mizelinstitute.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Calendar? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.