SHINING STARS FOUNDATION
Tabernash
News: A risk one takes by staging a poolside party is that someone may lose their balance and fall in. Organizers of A Night in White, signature fundraiser for the Shining Stars Foundation, are mindful of that and keep the flow of the party a safe distance from the inviting waters at hostess Arlene Johnson’s Cherry Hills Village home.
But when Chris Dunphy, who chaired the Aug. 6 dinner and auction with Holly Reef, offers to do a cannonball into the pool –for a price, of course – it’s a whole different matter.
Emcee Denise Plante, midday host on 1067 The Bull, had just secured the final bids in the live auction and special appeal when Dunphy, whose Dunphy Insurance was a Bronze Sponsor of the event, let her know that he’d be willing to end the night with a big splash in exchange for a meaningful donation to the Shining Stars Foundation.
The words were barely out of Plante’s mouth when guest Robert Vido said he would pay $2,400 if Dunphy made the plunge.
With that, Dunphy removed his wallet and keys from his pocket and literally made a big splash into the aquamarine waters.
This was the second year that Arlene Johnson has offered her home as the setting for A Night in White, which is expected to raise $90,000. She also was its Platinum Sponsor and honorary chairwoman, a title shared with Judi McKenna and Michael Ditchfield.
“These children didn’t choose cancer, cancer chose them,” Ditchfield said, adding: “What we are doing tonight is so important. We are raising money to enable Shining Stars to provide experiences the children will remember for the rest of their lives.”
The guests, some 200 strong, included Claire Hamilton, who was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 5 and became part of the Shining Stars family when she took part in its 2011 Aspen Winter Games, a program where 250 participants spend a week in Aspen with meals, lodging, ski gear, lift tickets and other amenities are provided. Now 23, Hamilton is still connected to Shining Stars by being a part of its young adults program.
Others helping to support the cause were Dr. Adrienne Stewart and hubby Dan Boyle; Cancer League of Colorado president Gary Reece and wife, Barb; Ed Dauer, dean emeritus of the University of Denver Sturm College of Law; Bridget and Robert Young; John DellaSalle, chief executive officer of the Tennison Group, and his wife, Angela, philanthropic advisor with the office of advancement at the University of Colorado | Anschutz Medical Campus; auction chair Robin Brown and Kathy Gingery, the founder and chief executive officer of the Shining Stars Foundation.
About the organization: For 20 years, the Tabernash-based Shining Stars Foundation has made life a bit more enjoyable for youngsters with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses, and their families, by hosting 60-plus social and outdoor recreational programs and camps. There is no charge for the activities.
Website: shiningstarsfoundation.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.