News: No visit to Paris is complete without a stop at the Moulin Rouge, but it didn’t take a passport and a plane ticket to experience a taste of the fabled nightclub when National Jewish Health staged its signature fundraiser.
“Celebrating Moulin Rouge” was the theme for the 25th edition of the Beaux Arts Ball, held Feb.26 at the Hyatt Regency at the Colorado Convention Center. Can-can dancers, opulent décor and food inspired by the bistros and cafés that line the grand boulevards were all part of a grand evening that raised an amount expected to top the $1 million mark and bring the cumulative total to $40 million.
And, it no doubt inspired quite a few to buy tickets to “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” which opens June 9 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.
The Beaux Arts Ball, presented by the Morgridge Family Foundation, was chaired by Anne and Rich Baer, Rosaline and Richard Diecidue, Lindsey and Stanton Dodge, David Engleberg, Edward and Lisa Hansen, Abby Goldsmith and R.D. Sewald.
A tradition of the ball is to pay tribute to its Grand Marshals – community leaders whose service to National Jewish Health has been outstanding. The 2022 Grand Marshals were:
- U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper and his wife, Robin, a senior vice president at Liberty Media
- Retired FirstBank CEO John Ikard and his wife, Karen, whose community involvement includes work on behalf of the Littleton Public Schools, Edwin A. Bemis Library and Integrated Family Resources
- Sportscaster Vic Lombardi and his wife, Terri, an actress and real estate agent
- Katzson Brothers President Richard Right and his wife, Michele, a former manages of sales and catering for Hilton Hotels and a former reporter for The Denver Post
- Maja Rosenquist, senior vice president with Mortenson, and her husband Mark, a senior executive with Baron Glass. Mortenson, one of the nation’s largest commercial general contractors and real estate developers, recently completed the development and construction of the National Jewish Health Center for Outpatient Health
Politicians – including U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Arvada; Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, and State Rep. Alex Valdez, D-Denver – were part of the crowd. Other attendees included iCIMS chief executive officer Steve Lucas and his wife, Shelley; Mike Ferrufino, president/CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Martin Semple, chairman of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and his wife, JoAnn; NexGen Resources CEO Charlie McNeil and his wife, Judy; bankers Mariner Kemper, Hassan Salem and Chris Dinsdale; Richmond American Homes president David Mandarich and his wife, Bonnie; and Steve Kris, chairman of the National Jewish Health board, and his wife, Elizabeth.
About the organization: Founded 123 years ago, National Jewish Health is considered the nation’s leading respiratory hospital, and is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders. In addition, said president/chief executive officer Dr. Michael Salem: “No other institution in the world has been better prepared and equipped to make seminal advances in COVID-19 testing, novel treatments and research. Our Center for Post-COVID Care and Recovery is caring for many who face ongoing challenges as they recover from COVID-19, including those who have long-term, debilitating symptoms for many months after being diagnosed.”
Website: njhealth.org
