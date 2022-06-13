DENVER BALLET GUILD
News: Forty-nine debutantes and Young Men of Distinction honored at the 54th Le Bal de Ballet, the Denver Ballet Guild’s signature fundraiser.
The ball began when the 30 debutantes and 19 Young Men of Distinction were introduced by master of ceremonies Arthur Espinoza Jr. at a ceremony held in the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. In keeping with Denver Ballet Guild’s mission of promoting the art of dance, the guild commissioned two brief performances for the audience to enjoy during the presentation: “Some Enchanted Evening” and “Enchanted,” danced to music by Frank Sinatra and Taylor Swift by Jennifer Grace and Mario Labrador from Colorado Ballet.
Honorees include Caroline and Jack Kessenich, who graduated maxima cum laude from Regis Jesuit High School; Logan Gentry Decker, a National Merit Scholar from Grandview High School; and Elsa Pater, salutatorian for Regis Jesuit High School’s Girl Division Class of 2022.
Afterward, the honorees, along with their families and friends, proceeded to the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel for dinner and dancing to the Jerry Barnett Orchestra.
“This year’s honorees were exceptional,” said Sarah Hamilton, who chaired the event. “I am confident their reach will be long and they will do amazing things.” Hamilton’s co-chair was Maura Johnson and Kari Stewart was the honorary chair.
The Kessenich twins, who were the 2021 Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Students of the Year, also were members of the National Honor Society at Regis. Caroline will be attending Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles; Jack will attend Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
Several of the honorees had made their mark in high school athletics.
Young Man of Distinction Mason Heimel, for example, was senior captain of the East High School tennis team, a four-year state qualifier and was voted Most Valuable Player in his junior and senior years. His father, George Scott Heimel, and uncle, J. Todd Heimel, preceded him as Young Men of Distinction, both in 1988.
Young Man of Distinction Jonny Trigg, a Cherry Creek High grad, will attend Colorado School of Mines, where he will be one of only five freshmen on a nine-person team to play NCAA Division II golf.
Debutante Lauren Hammond, who will attend the University of Mississippi, qualified for the United States Dressage Federation’s National Dressage Championships in Kentucky, where she earned a bronze medal. Debutante Ellie Johnson, the Colorado field hockey Player of the Year and recipient of the Regis Jesuit High School Missy Franklin Award, will play field hockey at Georgetown University.
For debutante Peyton Waldera, a four-year varsity athlete and cheer captain at Cherry Creek High School, selecting the perfect gown for her big night was an easy task. She wore her mother’s wedding dress.
“Peyton has always loved the silk and organza Vera Wang gown that I bought at Auer’s in 2001 when Noah and I were married at the Grant-Humphreys Mansion,” said Peyton’s mom, Kimberly Lark Waldera. “She was so excited to wear it for the ball.”
Each honoree was asked to provide a favorite quote for the ball’s yearbook. Chloe Fallin’s was “You have survived 100 percent of your bad days.” It was fitting because she was diagnosed with cancer during her freshman year at Cherry Creek High School. What her mom described as Chloe’s “warrior and survivor mentality” enabled her to participate as a member of the varsity poms squad and to look forward to continuing her studies at San Diego State University.
Also heading to Southern California for college is debutante Tally Moody, who will enroll at the University of San Diego. At Arapahoe High School, Tally was a member of the National Honor Society and the volleyball team.
About the organization: Denver Ballet Guild was founded in 1979 by the late Florence Ruston and today its 750 members, none of whom are paid, host fundraising events like Le Bal de Ballet to fund programs and events that promote the art of dance.
Website: denverballetguild.org
