COLORADO CHILDREN’S CHORALE
Denver
News: Children in second through fifth grades who love to sing are invited to audition for the Colorado Children’s Chorale. This may be done in one of two ways:
- By sending a video of the child singing to sing@childrenschorale.org by Jan. 22. The child may record a song of his or her choice and suggested pieces are “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” or the first verses of “America (My Country ‘Tis of Thee)” and “America the Beautiful.”
- By scheduling an in-person audition to be conducted Jan. 22 at the chorale headquarters, 2420 W. 26th Ave., Suite 350-D, Denver 80211. The audition can be scheduled by calling 303-892-5600.
Those sending video auditions should begin by introducing themselves by first and last name, what school they attend and the grade they are in, and a brief comment about why they want to be a part of the Colorado Children’s Chorale.
About the organization: The Colorado Children’s Chorale, recipient of awards that include the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts and the El Pomar Award for Excellence in the Arts and Humanities, was founded in 1974 and is made up of 400 boys and girls from 180 schools in the metro Denver area. The five choirs perform in a variety of locations: in schools, concert halls and other venues statewide, nationwide and worldwide. According to the chorale website, “Through song, we transform the lives of children and leave an enduring impact on families, audiences and communities.” Chorale members represent a wide variety of social, economic and ethnic backgrounds, and while there is a fee to participate, tuition assistance is available.
Website: childrenschorale.org
