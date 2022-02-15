COLORADO DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL
Denver
News: The 2022 Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival, Colorado’s only Asian and Asian American film festival, opens March 3 with a screening of “Listen Before You Sing.”
The 2021 family-friendly film is about how a physical education teacher in a rural school threatened with closure gathers her students to form a choir with the hope of winning a national contest that would help avert the impending shutdown.
The festivities begin with a 6 p.m. reception at the Denver Sie Center, located at 2510 E. Colfax Ave. Tickets are $35. Food from Chi Lin Asian Eatery will be served.
A complete list of films and special events connected to the festival can be found at cdfilm.org.
About the organization: The nonprofit Colorado Dragon Boat Festival, featuring dragon boat races and food and activities that celebrate the Asian culture, is one of the largest events of its kind in the U.S. The 2022 edition takes place July 23 and 24 at Sloan’s Lake Park. In previous years the festival has attracted 150,000 guests, 180 performers and vendors and the work of some 400 volunteers.
Website: cdbf.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Calendar? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
