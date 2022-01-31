ENVER BALLET GUILD
Denver
News: Fundraising events staged by the Denver Ballet Guild in recent months were successful enough to let the organization award a total of $85,000 to 10 dance companies in the Denver area.
The recipients are:
- Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Ballet, whose Boulder-based dancers perform throughout the United States and Europe.
- Zikr Dance Ensemble, founded by David Taylor, Denver’s unofficial dance historian.
- 3rd Law Dance/Theater, a Boulder-based company that has created and produced “completely original, highly innovative” dance and theater productions since 2001.
- Kim Robards Dance, a professional modern dance touring company founded by and led by Kim Robards. Its 35th season launches in June at The Hangar in the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora.
- Ballet Ariel, founded in 1998 by Ilene Norton, Ballet Ariel is a dance company and school specializing in expressive narrative ballets that meld classical traditions with contemporary themes and interpretations.
- Hannah Kahn Dance Company, which was founded in 1988 and ranks one of Denver’s finest professional modern dance troupes. It offers free performances, educational outreach programs and the popular children’s show, “How to Build a Dance.”
- Boulder Ballet, whose works centers around values that include dance is transformative, authentic relationships matte, diversity makes dance better and dance is for all.
- Wonderbound, a company that uses dance to deepen humankind’s common bond through uncommon endeavors of discovery and cration. Wonderbound was an early adopter of online video during the pandemic shutdown.
- Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, founded by Denver native Cleo Parker Robinson, the company uses “the universal language of dance to honor the African Diaspora, explore the human condition, champion social justice, unite people of all ages and races and ultimately celebrate the complexity of life through movement.”
- Colorado Ballet, which has produced “world-class, classical ballet and innovative dance for 60 years.” The company also offers training and education programs that are "integral to the cultural life of our community.”
About the organization: The all-volunteer Denver Ballet Guild was founded in 1979 by the late Florence Ruston and is dedicated to furthering the art of dance. Its activities include a competition for young dancers, educational outreach programs and fundraisers that include Le Bal de Ballet, the annual presentation of debutantes and Young Men of Distinction, and Art in Motion.
Website: denverballetguild.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Calendar? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
