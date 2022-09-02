arc THRIFT STORES
Denver
News: Three valued employees – Donna, Rico and Taylor – were recognized as the 2022 arc heroes at “Celebrate,” a fundraising gala hosted by arc Thrift Stores. Safeway also was honored for its longstanding commitment to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The Sept. 1 event brought about 600 friends of arc Thrift Stores to Denver Botanic Gardens for an evening highlighted by a fashion show where several arc Ambassadors teamed with Denver7 personalities to walk the runway in styles culled from the arc Thrift Stores racks. In addition, there was food from Footers Catering, a paddle-raise conducted by Denver Bronco-turned-auctioneer Reggie Rivers and a virtual silent auction.
The arc heroes for 2022 were honored for their service to both the organization and to customers shopping at one of arc Thrift’s 31 stores throughout Colorado.
“We are here to celebrate our great mission,” said arc Thrift’s president and chief executive officer Lloyd Lewis. “We are very proud of who we are: One of the largest nonprofit organizations in Colorado and one of Colorado’s largest social enterprises, with a $3 billion economic impact on the state.” arc Thrift Stores also is one of the state’s largest providers of food, vouchers and other supplies for marginalized populations.
Lewis recently received Civitan’s World Citizenship Award.
Kris Staaf, regional director of public affairs and government relations, accepted the Distinguished Leadership Award on behalf of Safeway. “We are absolutely passionate about supporting people with disabilities,” she said, adding that this passion will continue to grow because “Together we can make a difference.”
The guests included:
- Former Colorado first lady Frances Owens
- Tamra Ward, principal at Taloma Partners and a member of the arc Thrift board
- Dustin Whistler, principal at Forte Commercial Real Estate ad a member of the board of directors at Colorado BioScience Association
- Faye Tate, CoBank’s director of diversity and inclusion and board chair of the Women’s Foundation of Colorado
About the organization: arc Thrift Stores of Colorado operates 31 stores and 15 donation stations throughout the state. Proceeds go to 15 Colorado arc chapters, which in turn provide advocacy for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Website:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.