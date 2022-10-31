MCA DENVER
News: MCA Denver never sticks with the ordinary when it comes to selecting a venue for its signature fundraiser, Luminocity.
Since its inception, Luminocity has been held at locations that include the Denver Post’s former printing facility, Union Station and the Rollerdome, a former warehouse where a flat-track competitive roller-skating team formerly known as the Denver Roller Dolls skates.
On Oct. 27, the 14th iteration of this popular event was held at the new Stockyards Event Center on the grounds of the National Western Stock Show. The 476 guests were encouraged to dress “artfully” for an evening that the museum’s Mark G. Falcone Director, Nora Burnett Abrams, promised would be a “Night featuring radiant company, dazzling entertainment and brilliantly crafted food and drink.”
In welcoming the guests, Abrams said that “We started this year with a bang and kept that drumbeat going” with accomplishments that included the start of community-based programming in the former Holiday Theater, establishment of the Creators Studio, which offers paid, career-developing internships for artists between the ages of 18 and 26 and exhibitions that “Have become even more ambitious.”
“We’re expanding the horizons for what a museum can be,” added Bart Spaulding, chair of the MCA Denver board of trustees and co-founder/managing partner of Parkwood Real Estate Partners.
Luminosity 2022 was chaired by Katina Banks, Ellen Bruss, Katherine Gold, state Rep. Leslie Herod, Lu Law, Reena Majmudar, Amanda Precourt, Gloria Schoch, Amanda Shifrin and Tricia Youssi.
The $925,000 that was raised will go to teen programming and the museum’s general operating budget.
Among the guests:
- Film producer Donald Zuckerman
- Retail entrepreneur Suchit Majmudar
- Artist William Matthews
- Girl Scouts of Colorado CEO Leanna Clark
- SCFD executive director Deborah Jordy
- Sheridan Venture Capital’s John Sheridan
- Jenna Stapleton, wife of former state treasurer Walker Stapleton
- Noted interior designer Amy Corrigan
About the organization: MCA Denver was founded by the late philanthropist Sue Cannon and a group that included artists Mark Sink, Dale Chisman and others. For seven years it was located in a renovated fish market in Sakura Square. In 2003, Mark Falcone, founder of Continuum Partners, and his wife, Ellen, donated land at 1485 Delgany St., in Denver’s Central Platte Valley, where renowned architect Sir David Adjaye from the United Kingdom designed the environmentally friendly building it now occupies. The MCA’s vision is to become what a 21st century museum can be by welcoming all audiences, celebrating all voices and sharing all stories.
