DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS
Denver
News: Denver Botanic Gardens’ Spring Plant Sale will be an in-person event this year, thanks to a relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions. But don’t just show up without having made an advance reservation.
Admission to the May 6 and 7 fundraiser is free, but timed entry is being employed to avoid overcrowded conditions in this always-sold-out event. A $45-a-ticket preview party from 4 – 7:30 p.m. on May 5 will offer first dibs to those wishing to shop in an even more intimate situation.
To make a reservation for either or both, visit botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/spring-plant-sale. The public sale hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, with the last entry at 4 p.m.
Volunteers also are needed to help staff the event. Signup information may be obtained by emailing vol@botanicgardens.org.
Sale items will include annuals, aquatics, container gardens in a bag, fruits, berries, herbs, house plants, perennials, roses, succulents, summer bulbs, vegetables and water-smart plants.
Shoppers are advised to bring their own wagon, cart or wheelbarrow to transport their purchases. A complimentary plant valet will be available to keep an eye on purchases while shoppers retrieve their cars.
The Shop at the Gardens and Offshoots Café, both on the Denver Botanic grounds, 1007 York St., Denver, will be open on both of the sale days.
About the organization: Denver Botanic Gardens works to connect people with plants and use that connection to break open a world of wonder. By educating and entertaining, the staff endeavors to transfer the way people think about and engage with the environment.
Website: botanicgardens.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.