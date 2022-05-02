THE KEMPE FOUNDATION
Aurora
News: The efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect, and to treat those suffering from it, is serious business. Yet when it came time to mark the Kempe Center’s 50th anniversary, its supporters agreed that the occasion should be a night filled with fun and games.
Presented by Office Depot and chaired by two couples whose involvement with the Kempe Center spans the decades – Wayne and Debra Berger and Brad and Diane Bernero – the April 29 fundraiser brought a capacity crowd to the Cable Center for food, carnival games, an auction called by Emily Kroul and, of course, cake. A three-tiered number created for the occasion by Gateaux Bakery.
“I feel so incredibly blessed … to see a room full of compassionate people,” said Jon Kruljac, the foundation’s chief executive officer, as he acknowledged such longtime friends of the Kempe Center as Drs. Richard Krugman, Des Runyan, Don Bross and Andrew Sirotnak, all of whom had served as executive directors of the center, and Dr. Kathryn Wells, the current director.
“Henry Kempe established a legacy that has gone unmatched,” Kruljac added. “His findings were controversial at first, but he made observations, researched those observations and had the courage to report the truth. Tonight, we are renewing our vow to make truth-telling our No. 1 priority.”
The evening’s program also included presentation of the Kempe Professional Award to Jena Hausmann, president and chief executive officer at Children’s Hospital Colorado, and the Imhoff Family Community Award to MidFirst Bank.
Members of the extended Kempe family filled two tables. Randy Ohlson, whose late mother, Georgia Imhoff, and her husband, the late Walter Imhoff, head the list of Top Donors of All Time, having led capital campaigns that raised over $20 million for Kempe, also was a table host.
Kruljac and his wife, Teri, also are on the top donor list. So, too, are such birthday party guests as Ren Cannon; Gail and George Johnson; John Faught; and Lisa and Dr. Lynn Taussig.
Lisa Taussig served on the 26-member host committee, a group that included board chair Cindie Jamison and Chuck Marcy; Leigh and Michael McMahon; Dan and Marian Seff; and Narine Avanesova.
About the organization: In 1962, pediatrician C. Henry Kempe and his colleagues Dr. Brandt F. Steele and Henry Silver published “The Battered Child Syndrome,” a paper regarded as the single most significant event in exposing the reality of child abuse and neglect. That led to the establishment, in 1972, of the Kempe Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Child Abuse & Neglect. In 1976, the Kempe Foundation was started to lead fundraising, awareness and advocacy efforts relating to the prevention and treatment of child abuse and neglect. Today, the center and the foundation are housed in the Gary Pavilion at Children’s Hospital Colorado. Children’s Hospital is located on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. Dr. Kempe died in 1984.
Website: kempe.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.