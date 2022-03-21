DENVER FILM, WOMEN+FILM
Denver
News: Rita Moreno, whose career has been distinguished by her receipt of the Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Tony awards, will receive the Women+Film Inspiration Award at a May 13 luncheon to be held at the Denver Art Museum’s South Sturm Pavilion.
The 11 a.m. event is hosted by Denver Film and Women+Film, in partnership with the Newman Center. Amazon is the presenting sponsor.
Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting the Denver Film website, denverfilm.org. General admission is $125; Premiere Circle Supporter tickets are $100 and VIP Meet-And-Greet admission is $250.
In addition to Moreno, Carlotta Walls LaNier will receive the Women+Film Impact Award. LaNier, who lives in Denver, was one of the Little Rock Nine, a group of Black students who enrolled in the formerly all-white Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., in 1957. She eventually became the first Black to graduate from that school.
About the organizations: Since its founding in 1978, Denver Film has worked to promote film as both an art form and a civic forum. It operates the Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Avenue, presents the annual Denver Film Festival and produces the summer movie series, Film on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheater.
Women+Film, founded by Barbara Bridges, is part of Denver Film and its purpose is to showcase documentaries, narratives and short films celebrating the best in women-centric programming. Its 13thWomen+Film Festival takes place April 5-10 at the Sie FilmCenter.
Website: denverfilm.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
