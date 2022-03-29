DENVER PUBLIC SCHOOLS FOUNDATION
Denver
News: On April 14, 1,000 business and community leaders will gather at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center for the 2022 Achieve Gala, the signature fundraiser of the Denver Public Schools Foundation.
Festivities begin with a 5:30 p.m. reception, followed by dinner and a program that will include student speakers, a comedy skit, and performances by a student cheerleading team and the West High School drum line.
The Achieve Gala is being chaired by Jeanne and Dick Saunders and Sylvia and Manny Hilario. Jeanne Saunders, the owner of Saunders Financial, chairs the Denver Public Schools Foundation board; her husband is the founder of Saunders Construction. Manny Hilario is president and chief executive officer of The ONE Group, a global hospitality company; his wife is a member of The Holland Company, Inc.’s accounting and finance team.
Western Union is the presenting sponsor.
Tickets for the Achieve Gala are $250 and can be purchased by visiting dpsfoundation.org/achieve/
About the organization: Founded in 1992, the Denver Public Schools Foundation’s goal is to make sure every student, in every school, has the tools and resources to reach his or her highest potential. There are 90,000 students enrolled in the Denver Public Schools.
Website: dpsfoundation.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.