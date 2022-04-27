WOMEN’S VOICES FUND
News: At first blush, Women with Hattitude could be seen as nothing more than a fancy luncheon where a bunch of society ladies, dressed to the nines, accessorize their outfits with hats. Hats as elaborate as those one would see at Ascot, a Royal wedding or the Kentucky Derby.
It’s much more than that, however.
Women with Hattitude raises money for the Women’s Voices Fund at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and is supported by women in power positions throughout the metro Denver area.
Jennifer Dechtman, a top-producing agent with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty and founder of the “Denver I Love” blog, chaired the 15th edition of the event DCPA president/CEO Janice Sinden described as one of her favorites because “It advances equity and inclusion.”
Lydia Garcia, executive director of equity and organizational culture at the DCPA, added: “We don’t need to find women’s voices. They’ve been speaking, even though no one was listening.”
Dechtman’s guests included environmental attorney Susan Daggett, who is also the wife of U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet; Colleen Walker, CEO of the Auraria Higher Education Center; Shannel Ryan, Metro Denver president/CEO of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty; and Dr. Rachel Groff, president-elect of the Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center medical staff.
HealthONE sponsored the parade of hats where prizes were given in such categories as Exquisitely Elegant, Big & Bold and I Made It Myself.
Maureen McDonald, the HealthONE/HCA Continental Division’s assistant vice president for community engagement, hosted such friends as Lea Devereaux, vice president/strategic initiatives for Mile High United Way; Taloma Partners principal Tamra Ward; Christin Crampton Day, executive director of Colorado Business Committee for the Arts; and Faye Washington, whose husband, Dr. Reginald Washington, is chief medical officer at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children and Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center.
Marco Fields, whose company, Moxxy Women, was the luncheon’s Crown Sponsor, was there with her daughter, Jada, as was Beret Sponsor Adrienne Fitzgibbons and her daughters Kimi Brown and Erinn Corson and daughter-in-law Julia Porterfield.
Also in attendance: Linda Ramirez-Eaves, general counsel for the biotech firm Olink Proteomics; Natalie Guard, a member of the Denver Council on Foreign Relations; and DCPA trustees Susan Fox Pinkowitz, Ruth Krebs and Martin Semple, whose wife, JoAnn, was honored for her role in establishing the Women’s Voices Fund. JoAnn Semple, who has spent 20-plus years volunteering as an archivist for Denver Center Theatre Company productions, also helped start another of the DCPA support groups, the Directors Society.
About the organization: Since its start in 2005, the Women’s Voices Fund has championed the work of female artists in Denver and beyond. It has enabled the Denver Center Theatre Company to produce 38 plays by women – including 16 world premieres --, commissioned 24 female playwrights and hired 38 female directors. The Women’s Voices Fund is supported by membership dues and fundraisers like Women with Hattitude.
Website: denvercenter.org
