News: A Taste of Clayton, the annual small-plates dinner benefiting Clayton Early Learning, will essentially be a trip back in time for the adult attendees, as the participating chefs will be offering dishes that are — or were — popular with kids throughout the years.
With a gourmet spin, of course.
A Taste of Clayton will take place at 6 p.m. on April 21 on the Clayton Early Learning campus, 3801 Martin Luther King Blvd., Denver. Tickets are $150 and include wine and beer pairings with each dish. They can be purchased by visiting the CEL website.
Guests also will be treated to music by the electric string quartet, Spinphony.
The sponsors include Kaiser Permanente, DaVita, Ann and Hal Logan, Brown & Brown Insurance, CCIG, Children’s Hospital Colorado and Comcast.
About the organization: Clayton Early Learning, 3801 Martin Luther King Blvd. In Denver, is an “innovative hub” that fosters thriving, equitable communities by partnering with families to nurture a whole-child, whole-family approach to the early years. The idea is that a whole-child, whole-family approach to the early years is one of the most powerful ways to address societal inequities and create a thriving community. Clayton Early Learning serves youngsters from birth to age 5, and their families.
