NATIONAL WESTERN CENTER
Denver
News: Stumped for something to present to Dad on Father’s Day? The folks at the National Western’s Honoring the Legacy Campaign have three ways to honor him in perpetuity.
The Legacy Brick Program, where in exchange for a $500 donation, Dad’s name is etched onto a historic brick from the old National Western Stock Show Yards.
The Branding Walls Program, which burns into leather Dad’s, or the family’s, name and brand. There are two price options for this: $3,000, where the name or brand is burned into an 11-inch by 11-inch square of leather, and $1,500, where the inscription burned into an 8-inch by 8-inch square of leather.
The Heritage Horseshoe Program, which puts an image of a favorite horse, rider or ranch name on a nameplate below a wood-mounted horseshoe. Price points are $1,000 and $2,500, with size being the determinant.
All three programs are part of a permanent display in the new National Western Center. A commemorative certificate will be sent to each father being honored. Purchase inquiries can be directed to honoringthelegacycampaign.com
Father’s Day is June 19.
About the organization: The National Western Center, an upgrade and expansion of the old National Western Stock Show campus, is being built to be a global destination for agricultural heritage and innovation, education, research, Western art and more. The center will serve as a center for Western values and culture for generations to come while honoring the legacy of those whose courage, creativity, hard work and grit shaped the West into the remarkable place it is today.
Website: nationalwestern.com
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
