RAISE THE FUTURE
Denver
News: A Day for Wednesday’s Child is a day-long event where CBS4 and 97.3 KBCO are joining forces to help bring attention to the needs of children in foster care and one nonprofit organization’s efforts to help them find their forever families.
Both stations will share information throughout the day on April 13, updating viewers and listeners about Denver-based Raise the Future, adoption success stories and a celebration of families who have given loving homes to children who had been part of the foster care system.
“This is a cause dear to my heart” said CBS4 General Manager Tim Wieland, adding that listeners and viewers will be encouraged to make online donations to Raise the Future.
A statement from KBCO management noted that the station is “Proud to partner with CBS4 … in the hope that more families can be brought together and connected through awareness. We can’t wait to introduce our listeners to these great kids and help make a difference in their lives.”
CBS4 anchor Mekialaya White will host the event, delivering coverage during the station’s daily newscasts.
“Youth in foster care need people, not just programs, to support them as they navigate life,” said Ann Ayers, chief executive officer for Raise the Future. “That’s what we’re here to do: show up for these kids every day and connect them with adults they can rely on. Age or life circumstance should never be a barrier to experiencing the unconditional love and support of a family.”
Ayers noted that nationally, approximately 25,000 young people age out from foster care every year, 200 of whom are from Colorado. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, one out of every five who aged out experienced homelessness by or before they turned 21.
As the pandemic drags on, fewer foster families are signing on to support these young people, leaving them to face the economic recession, COVID health concerns, prolonged instability and increased trauma alone.
About the organization: Since its start in 1983, Raise the Future (formerly The Adoption Exchange) has placed some 10,000 young people with loving families. Raise the Future serves all 64 Colorado counties with free family support services, trauma-responsive training, customized family coaching, support groups, respite care services and more.
Website: raisethefuture.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.