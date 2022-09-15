CHILDREN’S MUSEUM
Denver
News: The television weather people had forecasted a change in temperature on Sept. 9; still, I don’t think many of the 300 who gathered at the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus really believed it would drop from the 90s to the 50s over the course of a couple of hours.
But it did, and those who showed up with sweaters, jackets and wraps for An Enchanted Evening, an outdoor celebration of the museum’s 49th birthday, sure were glad they did.
Jen Kilgore and Megan Whelan chaired the fundraiser, with help from a committee of 28, whose members included Sandy Graham, Kali Hanford, Julia Lazure, Sarah Mohapp, Kelly Warren, Kate Winn and Ella Yeager. Proceeds, they said, will top $200,000 and will help fund the museum’s exhibits, programs and operations.
“For nearly five decades, the museum has served as a gathering place for Colorado families, a place where children can create, explore and learn through the power of play,” noted Jeff Calderone, chairman of the museum board, as he introduced a video that described the museum’s newest addition, Bloom, A Playful Space for Early Learning.
Bloom, Calderone said, will be a “beautiful, immersive environment designed specifically for our youngest guests, children newborn to 36 months, and the adults who love and care for them. It will be a place to make cherished memories for a new generation of Colorado families.”
Bloom is due to open in the summer of 2023.
Among those in attendance were:
- Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez
- Jesse Martinez, executive director of the Mexican Cultural Center
- Marcela de la Mar, chairman of the Colorado Hispanic Chamber board of directors
- Deborah Jordy, executive director of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District
- Mike Yankovich, who for 19 years has served as president/CEO of the Children’s Museum
- Debbi Blair-Minter, vice chair of the Omar D. Blair Charter School board
- Dr. Lisa Wynn, vice chair of the Children’s Museum board and the daughter of Debbi Blair-Minter
- Mari Marsico, a member of the family that has generously supported the museum for decades
About the organization: Located at 2121 Children’s Museum Drive in Denver, the museum is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Its purpose is to let children investigate, imagine, explore and create by participating in areas that include an early learners’ oasis, adventure forest, box canyon, art studio and teaching kitchen.
Website: mychildsmuseum.org
