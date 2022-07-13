CANCER LEAGUE OF COLORADO
Denver
News: Cancer League of Colorado has ended its fiscal year with $1.7 million, a sum the organization's president, Gary Reece, said was an all-time high in fundraising.
"It was an incredible year,” he added, one that enabled the all-volunteer nonprofit to fund 26 grants totaling $1,140,000 to Colorado-based cancer researchers and $215,000 in service grants to 32 cancer-related organizations statewide. In addition, Reece said, “We’ll have $700,000 to fund another round of pilot research grants in the fall and to fund investigator-initiated clinical trials as the need arises.”
This, Reece added, “is a tremendous step for our organization in making an ever-greater and more effective impact in the fight against cancer in our state.”
The bulk of the money — $1.1 million — was raised at the Hope Ball that was chaired by Realtor Edie Marks and honored three-time cancer survivor Arlene Mohler Johnson and Dr. Saketh Guntupalli.
Reece also said fundraising for the 2022-23 fiscal year kicks off on Aug. 21 when a hoped-for crowd of 1,000 participates in the Race for Research held at Denver’s Washington Park. Then, on Sept. 8, 9 and 10, approximately 200 brave souls will rappel down 36 stories at the 1670 Broadway Building for Cancer League’s annual Over the Edge fundraiser.
About the organization: Cancer League of Colorado was founded in 1969 by five women whose lives had been impacted by cancer and since then has raised some $20 million to fund innovative cancer research and cancer-related services in the state of Colorado.
Website: cancerleague.org
