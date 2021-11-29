DENVER SANTA CLAUS SHOP
Denver
News: The Denver Santa Claus Shop, now in its 91st year, is collecting new toys and cash donations so that it can make Christmas merrier for at least 13,000 youngsters from low-income Denver families.
“Our mission is ‘A Toy for Every Girl and Boy,’ and nothing, including COVID, keeps us from giving toys to kids in need,” said Scott Hamburg, president of the Denver Santa Claus Shop board of directors.
The pandemic, though, has brought a couple of safety-related changes to an event that has served over 1 million children since its founding in 1931.
Instead of the traditional Toy Shop where parents or guardians are able to select the toys their children would like, age- and gender-specific gifts will be handed out at a drive-through event held in the days preceding Christmas. No stuffed animals – new or used – or used toys can be accepted as donations.
Hamburg added this “is an effort to make clients and volunteers safe as COVID lingers.”
To be eligible for the giveaway, the families must be Denver residents, have a child or children 11 years old or younger, and be receiving services from Denver Human Services or a Santa Claus Shop community partner such as Catholic Charities, Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, Head Start or Volunteers of America. They can register for the giveaway by visiting denversantaclausshop.org/register-for-toys/.
Anyone wishing to donate to the Denver Santa Claus Shop can drop off a new toy at Denver Mattress locations, Larry H. Miller Dealerships, the Dirty Duck Bar, Joy’s Consigned Furnishings, Happy Canyon Flowers, Prose Nails and the Four Seasons Hotel Denver. Donations can also be made by visiting the Denver Santa Claus Shop’s Amazon and Walmart toy wish lists.
About the organization: The Denver Santa Claus Shop is a volunteer-run, nondenominational nonprofit organization that seeks to make the holiday a little merrier by providing toys to children who otherwise might not have a toy to open at Christmas. Its supporters include the Anschutz Family Foundation, the Bansbach and Boettcher foundations and the Junior League of Denver.
Website: denversantaclausshop.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.