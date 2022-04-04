News: Denver Academy, an independent school serving diverse learners in grades 1 through 12, will celebrate its 50th year at a gala taking place April 23 at the Ritz-Carlton Denver.
Karen Lozow, Denver Academy’s director of development, noted that last year’s gala raised $300,000, a figure she predicts will be beaten this year. The money goes to Denver Academy’s tuition assistance program, which supports nearly 30 percent of the school’s student population.
“Denver Academy is among the top schools in the nation serving diverse learners, including those with dyslexia, ADHD and other learning differences,” said head of school Mark Twarogowski.
The gala begins at 6 p.m. with cocktails and a pictorial tour of Denver Academy’s early years. Once guests are seated for dinner, a video containing comments from alumni, school founders and leaders will be shown, and emcee Debbie Scheer will join Twarogowski in describing how far the school has come in its 50 years and offer a look toward the future.
Scheer also will call the live auction, where items up for bid include a trip to Hawaii, an African safari, reserved parking at Denver Academy for the next school year and two VIP tickets to Elton John’s Farewell Tour concert at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.
Deb Woodward; Marilyn Dana/Coldwell Banker Realty; Dr. Nancy Gary; JHL Constructors; the Lockton, Mooney and Wilson families; Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and Ken and Valerie Berke are among the evening’s sponsors.
The deadline for purchasing tickets, which range from $200 to $500 each, is April 8. To do so, visit denveracademy.org/gala2022. Those unable to attend the gala but wish to support Denver Academy can also register to bid for silent auction items online. The auction goes live at 8 a.m. on April 18 and can be accessed via the Denver Academy website.
About the organization: Denver Academy was founded in 1972 with the belief that students thrive when taught in the way they learn best. Its innovative and proven learning model is based on the balanced application of classroom management, information processing and academic literacy. Small class sizes of 12-14 students facilitate student-centered differentiated instruction. Flexible placement and several academic levels within each core subject, including honors classes and advanced coursework, allow faculty to teach each student’s optimal level.
Website: denveracademy.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.