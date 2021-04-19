Girl Scouts of Colorado
News: It's the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn, and 33 Coloradans were awarded it it this year. The Gold Award, which requires weeks of thorough research and hands-on work, involves seven steps: 1. Identify an issue, 2. Investigate it thoroughly, 3. Get help and build a team, 4. Create a plan, 5. Present the plan and gather feedback, 6. Take action, 7. Educate and inspire. Universities and colleges may offer scholarships unique to Gold Award Girl Scouts, and those awarded are entitled to enlist at a higher pay grade if joining the military.
Projects that earned the award included a website for homeless veterans listing resources, a program to provide children experiencing homelessness with birthday parties, an online course about how to write and read cursive and a pollinator garden.
"Gold Award Girl Scouts don’t just change the world for the better, they change it for good — and these Girl Scouts embody everything this achievement stands for," said Leanna Clark, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Colorado. “Each of these young women addressed an issue that’s important to her in order to earn her Gold Award, and we congratulate each of these Gold Award Girl Scouts on this momentous accomplishment.”
About the organization: Girl Scouts of Colorado prepares girls and adults to create unique leadership paths, ignite change, and share a worldwide sisterhood through girl-led traditions and new experiences.
Website: www.girlscoutsofcolorado.org/
