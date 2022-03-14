COLORADO CLASSIC
Denver
News: The Colorado Classic, considered the premiere event for women’s cycling in the United States, needs to raise a minimum $3 million in order to return from a two-year, COVID-related hiatus.
“We realize this is a big ask,” said Colorado Classic founder and chairman Ken Gart, “but after seeking funding over the past 12 months we have come up short and are now making this request public.”
If there’s no response, he added, “The Colorado Classic and its mission to champion inclusivity and gender equity for women’s cycling will be gone.”
When the Colorado Classic began in 2017, it was open to men and women. With VF Corporation as the presenting sponsor, it transitioned to women only in 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the race to be put on hiatus in 2020 and 2021, something, Gart said, that provided organizers with “an opportunity to actively assess the event structure.
"Taking the best practices learned in Colorado, we developed a new business plan," he said. "Our vision is to build a long-term, sustainable, all-women's race series throughout the United States that would culminate with the marquee event in Colorado.”
Without the Colorado Classic, Gart said the opportunities for female cyclists are significantly reduced.
"We need a partner with an aligned vision to change the world of cycling and continue moving the needle for equity. The time is now,” he added.
About the organization: The Colorado Classic was founded in 2017 by RPM Events Group, a Colorado-based company committed to reimagining professional cycling events while providing meaningful social and economic impact.
Website: rpmeventsgroup.com
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.