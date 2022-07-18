COLORADO WOMEN’S CHAMBER OF COMMERCEDenver
News: The Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce will fete the 25 Most Powerful Women in Business for 2022 at a gala to be held Aug. 11 at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum.
Cleo Parker Robinson, founder and artistic director of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, will receive the inaugural Legacy Award. Those in the Top 25 are:
- Kristen Blessman, president/CEO of PBS12
- Dr. Denise Caleb, Human Resource Standards InstituteCarol Carter, GlobalMindED
- Eycia Cook, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado
- Kelly Dunkin, Community First Foundation
- Keo Frazier, Denver Housing Authority
- Olga Gonzalez, Cultivando
- Amanda Gordon, Gojo Auto
- Paige Goss, Point Solutions Group
- Elsa Holguin, Denver Preschool Program
- Amy Humble, Disruption Advisors
- Lulu Lantzy, Emily Griffith Technical College
- Cassie Lee, Lockheed Martin Space
- Adrienne Mansanares, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains
- Dr. Dwinita Mosby Tyler, The Equity Project, LLC
- Laurie Muller-Grand, KeyBank
- Val Nosler Beck, Upstream, LLC
- Angie Rivera-Malpiede, Northeast Transportation Connections and Foundation for Sustainable Urban Communities
- Hollie Seeley, HealthONE
- Gail Severson, Severson Supply & Rental
- Pamela Toney, Colorado State University Global
- Elaine Torres, CBS4
- Alicia “Bruce” Trujillo, Swallow Hill Music
- Nina Vendhan, Studio Management
- Lorena Zimmer, Denver Health
The event is presented by KeyBank and begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $250 for Chamber members and $275 for guests. They may be purchased from Meaghan Carabello, mcarabello@cwcc.org.
Honorees are selected by a committee that includes some of the previous award recipients. Their qualifications include being passionate about the success and promotion of women in business, being engaged in the community, are examples of perseverance and are business visionaries.
About the organization: The Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce was formed to provide women with opportunities that better the community and the economy by helping them grow their businesses and careers. It is headed by Simone Ross.
Website: cwcc.org
