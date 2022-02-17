INVEST IN KIDS
Winter Park
News: One of the best reasons for hitting the slopes at Winter Park Resort’s Mary Jane ski area is the Jane-A-Thon. The 23rd edition of this fundraiser for Invest In Kids takes place March 4 and 5, and is open all who ski or snowboard.
Each participant is asked to commit to raising a minimum $175. In return they’ll receive a commemorative T-shirt and hat, along with admission to the après-ski party.
Registration information can be found at iie.org/get-involved/jane-a-thon/.
“The Jane-A-Thon is our biggest fundraiser of the year, providing critical funds to support our work to improve the health and well-being of children across the state,” said IIE Executive Director Lisa Hill. “Our goal this year is to raise $275,000.”
Aytu Biopharma, Royal Gold, Inc., Newmont, PNC Bank, Christy Sports, Cook Street Consulting and MidFirst Bank are among this year’s sponsors.
About the organization: Invest In Kids is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and well-being of some 14,000 vulnerable children and their parents in Colorado every year. Over the course of its 17-year history, Invest In Kids has helped more than 145,000 children and families get a strong start in life by participating in IIK’s three evidence-based programs: the Nurse-Family Partnership, The Incredible Years and Child First.
Website: iik.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Calendar? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.