News: The Colorado Center on Law and Policy has become the fiscal sponsor for Mile High Connects, with CCLP taking over some administrative functions for MHC as a result. The latter previously had the fiscal sponsorship of The Denver Foundation.
“CCLP has been committed to stemming poverty with proven results and continues to explore ways to meet the growing needs of Colorado’s diverse communities,” said Tiffani Lennon, executive director of CCLP. “MHC comes to the table with a fresh outlook in community engagement and forging community-driven solutions for positive change. Together, we will be a powerful advocacy force during a time when racial and geographic disparities are painfully apparent, and action is badly needed.”
About the groups: The Colorado Center on Law and Policy is a research, legislative and legal advocacy group. It focuses on food security, affordable healthcare and housing and financial security, with an overall mission of addressing economic insecurity for impoverished Coloradans. Mile High Connects works to invest in collaborative community initiatives, at first addressing affordable housing and transit, but now expanding to racial and social equity.
