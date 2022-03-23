JCC MIZEL ARTS AND CULTURE CENTER
Denver
News: Twelve never-before-seen comedians will debut original material developed over an eight-week comedy writing class when the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center hosts The Tight Five: Original Standup Comedy Show on April 21.
As its name implies, a “tight five” is a five-minute presentation of jokes.
The show is hosted by actor, writer and comedian Sam Clark, a Denver native who has had a stand-up comedy special on Amazon Prime’s “Laugh After Dark” and has written for Netflix’s “Magic for Humans” and the CBS Diversity Showcase. Clark, an alumnus of the Wolf Theatre Academy on the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center campus, also has been featured on the Laugh Factory’s “Fresh Faces.”
“We are excited to welcome Sam back to the Elaine Wolf Theatre to host this first of its kind comedy show,” said Rich Cowden, general manager of the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center. It is, he added, an event where “Everyday people with an interest in comedy will be showing off their skills live on stage.”
Those delivering their “tight fives” are Stephanie Bartfeld, Ryan Bocchino, Peter Burke, Stacy Feeney, Abbi Heller, Matt Heller, Andy Herm, David Miller, Elizabeth Moser, Mark Raphaely, William Weiner and Jacob Zall.
The 7 p.m. event is open to the public and proceeds from the $10 tickets go to the Wolf Theatre Academy’s scholarship fund. It’s recommended that guests be at least 16 years old.
About the organization: The JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center is a Tier II member of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District and is guided by a mission that is focused on arts and cultural programs. It is located at 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, on the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center (JCC Denver) campus. It hosts numerous festivals throughout the year, including the Denver Jewish Film Festival, the Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music (JAAMM) Fest and the ReelAbilities Film Festival.
Website: jccdenver.org/arts-culture
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
