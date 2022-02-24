ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHILDREN’S HEALTH FOUNDATION
Denver
News: Cathy Sandoval is the new executive director of the Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation, and received a warm welcome at the nonprofit organization’s signature fundraiser, Kaleidoscope.
The Colorado native succeeds Luanne Williams, who retired earlier this year after 11 years overseeing the foundation and its three focus areas: the Patient and Family Assistance Fund; The Stink Bug Project, where well-trained companion dogs are matched with families with a seriously ill child; and the Mothers’ Milk Bank, which collects, tests, processes and provides donor human milk to fragile babies throughout the nation.
Sandoval comes to the foundation from Community Home Health & Hospice in Vancouver, WA. Her 20-year career in the business and nonprofit sectors also includes serving as executive director for Meals on Wheels in Fort Collins and the Right to Read Adult & Family Education Center in Greeley. She also held executive positions with Banner Health and Samaritan Health Services.
Dr, Andrew Veit, vice chair of the foundation’s board of directors, said Sandoval’s “Experience, leadership and passion for the work we do will undoubtedly help us grow as an organization and expand our impact.”
The 10th anniversary Kaleidoscope took place Feb. 12 at the Ritz-Carlton Denver, and while net proceeds are still being tallied, the 2022 edition was expected to bring the cumulative total to $4 million.
“It’s exciting to begin my time with the Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation with this exquisite event,” Sandoval told the crowd that included Denver Mayor Michael Hancock; Arvada Mayor Marc Williams; Dr. Reginald Washington, chief medical officer for Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children and Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center; and HealthONE president/CEO Sylvia Young.
Sandoval added: “It’s immediately evident how much the community supports our organization … (and) being able to dedicate my time to supporting children in need makes this work so meaningful and inspiring.”
Kaleidoscope was chaired by Amanda Veit, Kr. Kristin Shipman, Dan Hackley and Dr. Andrew Veit. Its “That’s Amore” theme was carried out with a five-course Italian meal curated by guest chef Daniele Trivero, a native of Northern Italy, and the Ritz-Carlton Denver’s chef, Michael Poompan.
The price of admission also included an overnight stay at the hotel and brunch the following day at Elway’s.
About the organization: The Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation was established 14 years ago to improve the quality of life for families, sick children and infants by providing support when and how they need it most.
Website: rmchildren.org
