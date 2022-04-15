FIREFLY AUTISM
Lakewood
News: There are two things on which you can count whenever Larry and Mary Kay Mueller are involved with a charitable fundraising event: One, that food, décor and entertainment are going to be outstanding. Two, that a ton of money is going to be raised.
Needless to say, it was Firefly Autism’s lucky day when this power couple discovered the Lakewood-based nonprofit and the life-changing services its staff provides for children and adults on the autism spectrum.
The Muellers — he's the founder and managing partner of the luxury vacation company Cuvee — chaired the 11th edition of Firefly’s signature fundraiser, Laugh Yourself Blue, with Jesse Ogas. And with help from $800,000 in matching funds from Max and Elaine Appel, the April 14 event raised a record $1.7 million.
Ogas had been Firefly’s executive director for almost nine years before joining 9News in 2021 as its executive director of social responsibility and community affairs. Max Appel, the creator of OxiClean, Orange Glo, Kaboom and Powerizer cleaning products, and his wife are longtime supporters of Firefly. He describes Firefly as “What was once a small, local treatment center and school (that) is quickly becoming a global research facility and respected leader in autism treatment.”
The Muellers’ involvement in Laugh Yourself Blue turned out to be more than just helping to plan it. They had Cuvee be the presenting sponsor; they also placed the winning bid on one of the auction items, a deluxe stay in New York City. In addition, Larry announced that Cuvee would donate a percentage from the cost of any trip booked this year by a Laugh Yourself Blue guest back to Firefly.
They also played a big part in getting Kimbal Musk (Elon Musk’s brother) involved with Firefly. Kimbal Musk’s charity, Big Green, builds learning gardens and community gardens at schools in underserved communities throughout the U.S. and will be installing a sensory garden at Firefly.
For this, Kimbal Musk, who was unable to attend this fundraiser held in the Seawell Ballroom, was given Firefly’s 2022 Community Advocacy Award. The evening’s other honor, the Lighting Up Lives Award, went to Chanel Renfro, Firefly’s primary program coordinator.
The 600 guests – including Lakewood Mayor Adam Paul and Lakewood City Councilwoman Sophia Mayott-Guerrero -- were entertained by comedians Cristela Alonzo and Josh Blue. The Lakewood politicians were there at the invitation of Kasia Iwaniczko MacLeod, a vice president with Cigna, one of the evening’s sponsors.
About the organization: Firefly Autism is dedicated to celebrating the lives of individuals on the autism spectrum through learning, support and solutions. This is achieved by building innovative, individualized programs and cultivating meaningful, impactful relationships with the individuals, families and communities that Firefly serves. Firefly is located at 2001 Hoyt St., Lakewood.
Website: fireflyautism.org
