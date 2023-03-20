BONFILS-STANTON FOUNDATION
Denver
News: The Bonfils-Stanton Foundation has selected eight “transformative leaders” for its 2023 class of Livingston Fellows.
Each new fellow, says program director Crissy Deal, is “Dedicated to meeting the needs of the Front Range communities they serve.” They also “Redefine the future for those who lead nonprofit organizations.”
She adds: “As with every class, the depth of knowledge, level of self-awareness and readiness for the opportunities and revelations that may emerge through the fellowship experience is impressive. We congratulate them for all they have accomplished thus far.”
Each fellow receives a $35,000 stipend to be used as they wish in developing a three-year action plan for their personal leadership advancement.
In considering the 2023 class, Bonfils-Stanton Foundation’s selection panel considered criteria including field of expertise, years in the sector, and ways their identities inform their work. Each new fellow demonstrates a kind of inspired leadership with an impact that extends beyond their organization and reverberates into the broader Denver Metro community.
“As a nonprofit executive director, I am constantly thinking about the impact my organization is having in the community and the development of staff and members. The Livingston Fellowship gives me the unique opportunity to invest in my growth and well-being so that I can be leading for the long term,” says Carmen Medrano, Executive Director of United for a New Economy (UNE) and 2023 Livingston Fellow. “I am proud to be joining a community of Fellows that are committed to transforming Colorado.”
The 2023 Livingston Fellows are:
Sam Battan, executive director of the Colorado Youth Congress and co-founder of the Equity Network United for Metro Denver
Papa Dia, executive director of the African Leadership Group
Shannon Francis, executive director of Spirit of the Sun and a certified permaculture design instructor
Carmen Medrano, executive director of United for a New Economy
Carla Mestas, founder and executive director of C.I.R.C.L.E. (Connecting Inclusive Responsive Communities Leading Education)
Viniyanka Prasad, executive director of The Word, A Storytelling Sanctuary
Paula Smith, chief impact officer at Clayton Early Learning
Rita Valente-Quinn, producing director for Boulder’s Motus Theater
About the organization: The Bonfils-Stanton Foundation strategically provides grants and fellowships to advance the arts and inspire creative leadership in Denver. While steeped in history, the foundation also is a contemporary leader in fueling innovation and exploration in the area’s creative economy, doing so by awarding over $3 million annually to cultural and arts organizations and their leaders.
Website: bonfils-stantonfoundation.org
