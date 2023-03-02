AURARIA HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER
Denver
News: Three new leadership hires have been announced by the Auraria Higher Education Center, the state agency that stewards the 150-acre Auraria Campus in downtown Denver.
Lulu Lantzy, who as chief activation officer will activate meaningful partnerships for the Auraria Campus with a focus on workforce development and community partnerships. Prior to joining the AHEC she was part of the Emily Griffith Technical College executive team.
Skippere “Skip” Spear is the new general counsel and chief administrative officer, joining the AHEC after 17 years as a senior assistant attorney general with the Colorado Department of Law.
Alyssa Nilemo, deputy chief of activation, previously worked for Arapahoe Community College, the Westminster city manager’s office and on political campaigns as a campaign manager. Most recently she served as the executive director of the Asian Chamber Foundation of Colorado.
They join AHEC’s executive team that is led by chief executive officer Colleen Walker; chief financial officer Zach Hermsen; Carl Meese, director of campus planning; and Macy Conant, deputy chief of staff.
“With this team and our strategic plan, we are positioned to support the educational institutions we serve, the students on campus and the greater Denver community,” Walker said. “Ultimately, we want to blur the lines between the campus and downtown Denver, embracing our location as both an educational campus and a destination for the entire community.”
About the organization: The Aurora Higher Education Center is a 150-acre campus shared by the Community College of Denver, the University of Colorado Denver and Metropolitan State University of Denver. The Auraria Campus is home to nearly 40,000 students.
Website: aehc.edu
