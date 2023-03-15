GIRL SCOUTS OF COLORADO
Denver
News: The nation’s first Girl Scout DreamLab opened March 14 in the Boulevard One development in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood.
On March 12, the 111th anniversary of Girl Scouting, Leanna Clark, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Colorado, and her leadership team welcomed some 1,000 Scouts, former Scouts, troop leaders, parents and other stakeholders for a VIP reception that included self-guided tours of this groundbreaking facility.
The DreamLab is a welcoming space where Girl Scouts and others can scale a climbing wall, develop a podcast, sit around a faux campfire and participate in various arts, crafts and personal development activities.
“This dream for Girl Scouts of Colorado began about two years ago, when we were trying to think differently about how to introduce more girls to Girl Scouts, how to create a place that would serve current members, try new things, make friends and build leadership skills,” Clark said. “It just so happened that leaders at Girl Scouts of the USA were having similar conversations and investing in research with our most important audience – girls – to develop a vision for Girl Scout properties that would meet the needs of today’s girls.”
The DreamLab, she added, “Is one more step on the path to ensuring our girls become the leaders of tomorrow. The labs have the potential to give so many more girls the chance to try new things and explore their dreams; to raise their hands and lift up their voices.”
Seven more DreamLabs are either poised to open or under construction throughout the U.S. And, there are plans to build others in various parts of Colorado.
Those attending the VIP reception included:
- Illinois resident Karen Layng, president of the Girl Scouts USA board of directors
- Anne Smith of Denver, Girl Scouts USA’s senior vice president/property strategy
- Caroline Cornell of Aurora, chair of the Girl Scouts of Colorado board
- Dr. Jandel Allen-Davis, president/CEO of Craig Hospital
- Lindy Eichenbaum Lent, president/CEO of Rose Community Foundation
- Jerome Davis, executive vice president of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce
- Anna Jo Haynes, who for over 50 years has been a driving force for early childhood care and education
- Former Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson, who on May 1 becomes executive director of the Colorado Lawyers Committee, a nonpartisan consortium of 70 Colorado law firms dedicated to creating and increasing opportunities for children, the poor and other disadvantaged communities through pro bono legal advocacy, negotiation and litigation.
About the organization: Girl Scouts of Colorado aligns with the national organization’s mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character in order to make the world a better place.
Website: girlscoutsofcolorado.org
