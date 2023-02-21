WINGS OVER THE ROCKIES AIR & SPACE MUSEUM
News: Sharon Caples McDougle, who spent some 20 years with the NASA Space Shuttle Program, leads a story hour that begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Harrison Ford Theater at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum.
McDougle began her career in the Crew Escape Equipment (CEE) Department as a suit technician responsible for processing the orange launch and re-entry pressure assemblies worn by all NASA space shuttle astronauts. At the time, she was one of only two female CEE suit technicians and the only Black technician.
She made history when she suited up Dr. Mae Jemison for her historic flight aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour on Sept. 12, 1992. Jemison, a doctor and engineer, was the first Black woman to travel in space.
As the first and only female, and only black person, to become the manager of the CEE processing department, McDougle led a team that suited up the astronauts, tested the equipment, strapped the astronauts into the space shuttle before launch, and recovered the crew upon landing.
Her presentation on Saturday serves as a launch for her new children’s book, “Suit Up for Launch with Shay,” a volume in which kids of all ages can learn about space suits.
Tickets for McDougle’s hour-long presentation cost $18.95 for adults between the ages of 17 and 64; $14.95 for active military and veterans; and $11.95 for youths between the ages of 4 and 16. SNAP adults and children can purchase $1 tickets; children aged 3 and under are admitted free. They can be purchased by visiting wingsmuseum.org
About the organization: Located at 7711 E. Academy Boulevard on the former Lowry Air Force base, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum is dedicated to educating, inspiring and exciting all people about aviation and space endeavors of the past, present and future. The museum preserves the history of Lowry Air Force Base from 1938 to 1994 through its collections, archives, research library and educational programs.
