News: The mood is always upbeat when friends of Warren Village gather at Dr. Jody Mathie’s beautiful Belcaro neighborhood home for the organization’s annual Summer Garden Party. But this year the jovial spirit was even more pronounced because across town, construction on Warren Village 3 had begun.
“If you turn your ears to the southwest, I’ll bet you can hear the heavy equipment,” said Ethan Hemming, president and chief executive officer of the Denver-based nonprofit that helps single-parent families escape the cycle of poverty.
When it is complete, Warren Village 3, at 1394 W. Alameda Ave., will have 74 affordably priced apartment houses, an early learning center, playgrounds, community gardens and outdoor gathering spaces.
Warren Village’s third location, Hemming added, is being built because of the ever-growing need for affordable housing – and because “Our model (for giving single moms and dads the tools and opportunities for success) works. When it is finished, Warren Village 3 will enable us to increase our services by 80 percent.”
Susan Powers, president of Urban Ventures, LLC, was among those attending the Aug. 10 Garden Party. In 2019, Urban Ventures had donated a $1.6 million, 9,000-square-foot building on the Aria Cohousing Community Campus to Warren Village for its First Step Program, which offers communal living spaces to teen moms and their children attending high school at Florence Crittenton Services.
The early evening get-together, featuring food and drink from Adde’s Catering Kitchen, was underwritten by Amazon, whose regional head of community affairs, Brittany Morris Saunders, also was among the guests. Joel Rosenstein, chair of the Warren Village board of directors, also was there to encourage ticket purchases for Warren Village’s signature fundraiser, the Oct. 6 Aspire Gala to be held at the Denver Art Museum.
About the organization: Founded in 1974, Warren Village has become a nationally recognized leader for moving single parents from poverty to self-sufficiency.
Website: warrenvillage.org
