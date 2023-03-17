KROENKE SPORTS CHARITIES
Denver
News: Players, coaches, mascots, dancers and alumni from the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth and Colorado Rapids will be in attendance March 28 when the Mile High Dreams Gala: A Toast to Our Teams is held at Ball Arena.
This $150-a-ticket benefit for Kroenke Sports Charities begins at 7 p.m. and includes food samplings from several of Denver’s top restaurants, libations, music, photo stations and casino-style games.
Cocktail attire is suggested, and attendees must be at least 21 years old.
Tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting am.ticketmaster.com/KSE/milehighdreamsgala
About the organization: Kroenke Sports Charities is dedicated to improving lives through the spirit and power of sports. The organization hosts education, health and fitness initiatives with the specific purpose of helping families, children, veterans and the disabled.
Website: TeamKSE.com
