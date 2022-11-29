DENVER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
News: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is to receive the 2023 Daniel L. Ritchie Spotlight Award when the Denver Center for the Performing Arts stages its signature fundraiser, Saturday Night Alive, on March 11.
Although invitations for this black-tie gala will not be mailed until January, tickets are already on sale and can be purchased by visiting denvercenter.org/support-us/saturday-night-alive/.
Gold Tickets, which include one VIP seat for dinner, access to the VIP lounge during the Saturday Night Alive cocktail hour, and a ticket to the Denver Center theatrical production of your choice, are $2,500. Individual tickets are $1,000 and members of the Denver Center Alliance can attend for $600.
Those wishing to purchase a table or become a sponsor are asked to contact the DCPA’s development events manager, Megan Stewart, via email: mstewart@dcpa.org
The Saturday Night Alive leadership team is made up of trustee chairs Ruth Krebs and Peter Mannetti and community chairs Elaine Torres and Phil Workman.
Krebs, co-founder of Girls Count and the Women’s Foundation of Colorado, is the vice chair of the DCPA board; Mannetti, managing partner of New Century Property, also serves on the University of Colorado Foundation board.
Elaine Torres is director of community and strategic partnerships for CBS4; her husband, Phil Workman, is president of Workman & Associates.
The Daniel L. Ritchie Award is named for the former University of Denver chancellor who succeeded Donald Seawell as chairman/CEO of the DCPA. Ritchie retired from the latter role in 2016, turning over the reins to Janice Sinden who continues to serve today.
It is given annually to an individual or organization that advances the mission of the DCPA through creative and generous philanthropy and acts as an arts ambassador within the community. The recipient also is one who demonstrates visionary leadership in service to the DCPA.
Those attending Saturday Night Alive will be given a “Peek behind the curtain (for) an insider’s look at the sophisticated stagecraft that brings your favorite DCPA productions to life.”
About the organization: The nonprofit Denver Center for the Performing Arts was formed to engage and inspire through the transformative power of live theater.
Website: denvercenter.org
