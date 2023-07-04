URBAN PEAK
Denver
News: Urban Peak graduate David Jennings and Dick and Karen Thomas, two of the organization’s longest-serving supporters, are to be honored at the Maverick Thinkers dinner taking place July 12 in Seawell Ballroom at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.
After transitioning out of Urban Peak, Jennings became a small business owner and a member of the Urban Peak board, where he currently serves as secretary.
Dick Thomas joined the Urban Peak board in 1990 and was its chairman during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He and his wife have supported Urban Peak for some 34 years.
All tickets to this event have been sold, but a waiting list has been formed. To join it, or to make a donation to Urban Peak, visit urbanpeak.org/maverick-thinkers.
About the organization: Urban Peak is Denver’s only nonprofit organization providing a full convergence of services to youths experiencing homelessness. Its mission is to “Ignite the potential in youth to exit homelessness and create self-determined, fulfilled lives.” Its vision is that “All Colorado youths have safe housing, supportive relationships and the opportunity for self-sufficiency and success.”
Website: urbanpeak.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.